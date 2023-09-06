RUSHVILLE – Rushville celebrated the Labor Day weekend in style with another free concert Saturday night at Riverside Park Amphitheater on the city’s south side.
Originally scheduled for July 15 but postponed because of concerns about the weather that night, the latest in the Live by the Levee Summer Concert Series featured headlining act Electric Avenue (The MTV Experience) with Rushville’s own Carfax Abbey serving as the opening band.
Electric Avenue performed music from ‘80s hit bands like Tears for Fears, Soft Cell, Simple Minds, Duran Duran, and other radio favorites from nearly 40 years ago.
Carfax Abbey wowed the crowd with covers from AC/DC, Van Halen and other staples from “back in the day.”
One show remains on this year’s Riverside Park concert schedule; Pink Droyd, a highly acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute band, will pay homage to the 50th anniversary of Floyd’s hugely successful Dark Side of the Moon release from 1973 that spent 981 weeks on the charts. That show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Rushville’s own Tyler Hornback will open.
Riverside Park offers free parking near the concert site and a free shuttle runs from near the intersection of S. Morgan and W. Water Street to the seating area.
Shows also feature food and drink, with beer and wine available for purchase by adults with a valid I.D.
Visitors may bring their own coolers, but may not bring their own alcohol to the show; coolers may be checked at venue entrances.
Those attending will also want to bring a chair or blanket as the amphitheater does not provide seating.
