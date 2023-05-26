RUSHVILLE - On May 13, 11 members of the Rushville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met at the Rushville Public Library with three more joining by Zoom.
Chapter Chaplain Nelda Wheeldon installed the 2023-2025 Chapter officers: Patty Caudill - Regent, Julie Pyland - Treasurer, Marty Connerly -Recording/Organizing Secretary and Sharon Creager - Registrar.
Monthly business was taken care of, with Regent Patty Caudill reminding members to bring their new and gently used books to the meeting in June for the chapter literacy project and to bring snacks and travel-size personal care items for the Camp Atterbury USO project.
On May 10, Chapter members Patty, Nelda and Lisa presented the DAR Hospital Corps certificate to the nursing teams at Rush Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Associates for their excellence in nursing.
This year is the 125th anniversary of the DAR Hospital Corps in which the Corps certified 1,081 nurses for service during the Spanish-American War.
Regent Patty Caudill and DAR Good Citizens Chair Marty Connelly attended the Senior Awards at RCHS on May 11 to present the Rushville Chapter DAR Good Citizen award.
The chapter enjoyed wonderful snacks by hostess Julie Newhouse and Ramona Wilkinson. Amanda Boyd won the door prize.
The next Chapter meeting is June 14.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is open to any woman 18 years old and older who descend from a Revolutionary War Patriot. If you would like more information, email Patty Caudill or Sharon Creagar at rushvillechapterdar@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.