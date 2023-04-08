RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Schools Board of Trustees has voted to consolidate Rushville Elementary East and Rushville Elementary West to create a combined Rushville Elementary School. The change will take effect with the start of the 2023/2024 school year.
The two schools, which are housed under the same roof on Rushville's north side, operated as one school for many years, splitting when the new elementary schools in Arlington and Milroy opened just a few years ago in an effort to keep student enrollment at the corporation's elementary schools more consistent with each other.
The two principals at the schools, Mrs. Innis and Mrs. Tilley, issued a letter of explanation to parents of RESE and RESW students that has been appearing on social media this week.
It states that the two principals met with Rush County Schools Superintendent Jim Jameson and the school board to review feedback from the RCS Climate Audit which included staff, parents and students, and met with staff and administrators to discuss questions and concerns and gather additional feedback before arriving at the decision to re-combine the two schools.
Prior to the two schools combining, grades one to three were instructed in one end of the building and grades four to six were instructed in the other end with students sharing the library in the center of the school.
The letter from the two principals states, in part: "Rush County Schools is committed to ensuring positive educational experiences for students and families ... [and is] examining all aspects of our organization to put into action plans that will prepare students for success today and in the future."
It also states that those involved with this decision understand that with any change questions arise. With that in mind, parents are invited to a meeting of the RES PTG (Parent Teachers Group) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the RES East gym.
That meeting will include a question/answer session with school staff and administrators as well as Superintendent Jameson and members of the school board.
