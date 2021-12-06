RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Elks will have more than a dozen local craft vendors displaying a variety of locally make, unique items for purchase. The Santa's Village Craft Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Some of the vendors include Aubrey James Chunky Blankets, Dedri Ripley Crafts including Baby Sweaters and wooden items, Jennifer Wright with Quilts Bags and more, Windy Acres Ceramic Crafts, Mountain and Pearl Custom Creations, Harnishfeger Custom Creations, Custom Holiday Wreaths and many more.
There will also be vendors selling Paparazzi, Color Street, 31 Bags, Tupperware and more.
After shopping at Santa's Village, stay in downtown Rushville for other exciting opportunities. Downtown merchants are having special Christmas deals. Stop by the Corner Restaurant for breakfast or grab a quick pick-me-up at Mocha Moose. You can also sit down and grab lunch at Fishmoon or South 113. There are many opportunities to shop local in Rushville.
-Information provided.
