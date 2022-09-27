RUSHVILLE - Members of the Rushville FFA partnered with Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry to pick and donate fruit that would otherwise go to waste. Aron Rode, Lexi Keith and Zee Keith were the participants in this event.
A local resident donated the fruit to the FFA members to put it to better use, and the members donated this to the food pantry.
“I thought it was great getting to pick the produce and help people who need food,” Rode said.
The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry helps approximately 1,800 people in Rush County who suffer from food insecurity. More than 56% of food insecure families benefit from food assistance programs. The small act of taking your unused produce to the food pantry will help improve the lives of those who do not have food everyday.
If you need help harvesting your food to donate to the pantry, feel free to contact the Rushville FFA, or you can directly visit the Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry at the address listed below. Your donation will greatly help the lives of many.
Rushville County Community Assistance Food Pantry, 109 E. Third St., Rushville, IN 46173.
The National FFA Organization is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success, and Rushville FFA is proud to uphold those traditions.
