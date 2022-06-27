RUSHVILLE – More than 30 Rushville FFA members and parents attended the 93rd State FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
On Tuesday of convention, the following members competed: Zoe Mann – Leadership Ambassador, Ag Sales, and Ag Issues; Abby Hill – Discovery Animal Science Demonstration; Eliza Snow – Freshman Creed; Makenna Ripberger – Discovery Prepared Public Speaking; Kelby Roberts and Cate Neuman – Ag Issues; Haley Stahl and Jentri Wallace – Discovery Plant and Soil Demonstration; Meredith Erwin – Agriscience; Emma Hedrick – Freshman Prepared Public Speaking; Jenna Lawler – Agriscience and Freshman Extemporaneous Speaking.
On Wednesday of convention, the Rushville FFA livestock skillathon teams were honored on stage for placing second and fourth in the state competition.
Kelby Roberts was elected to serve as the 2022-23 District President and Ashleigh Spaeth was the first runner-up in the section director election.
In the afternoon session, proficiency finalists were honored: Nicholas Neuman – 1st Agricultural Communications; Levi Marlatt – 1st Ag Mech Design and Fabrication; Zoe Mann – 1st Agricultural Processing; Jonathan Starke – 3rd Nursery Operations; Anne Thoman – 3rd Fruit Production; Katie Thoman – 4th Fruit Production; and Kelby Roberts – 4th Agriscience Integrated Systems. Neuman, Marlatt, Mann and Anne Thoman were selected to have their proficiency applications advance to national competition.
During the Wednesday evening session, Nicholas Neuman, State FFA Secretary, gave an emotional and moving retiring address. Zoe Mann was featured as a finalist for the Star in Agricultural Placement on stage and in a video filmed at her workplace, Cook Family Feed Barn.
Kendra Buckley, Ava Hass, Carlie Kuhn, Reagan Meyer, Kelby Roberts, Ashleigh Spaeth and Katie Thoman received their Hoosier Degree.
On Thursday, Blair Orme won the Indiana FFA Golden Owl award. Several past and present students nominated Orme for this prestigious award.
Abby Hill was the state champion in the Discovery Animal Science Demonstration. Jenna Lawler was the state champion in both Freshman Extemporaneous Public Speaking and Agriscience Food Science Division 3. Haley Stahl and Jentri Wallace were the state winners in the Discovery Plant and Soil Demonstration.
Zoe Mann was the state runner-up in Agricultural Sales. The Agriculture Issues team of Zoe Mann, Kelby Roberts and Cate Neuman placed fourth in the state. The Novice Parliamentary team was honored for being the State Champions.
The Rushville FFA would like to thank the many community volunteers who served as mock judges prior to the convention to help prepare our members for competition.
The FFA members in attendance were motivated by and learned life lessons from the keynote speaker Dr. Laymon Hicks, the state officer retiring addresses, and both the keynote and leadership workshop presented by Erik Robinson, the National FFA Southern Region Vice President.
The Rushville FFA would like to thank Hoel Roofing and Remodeling for sponsoring the registration fees for all students and parents to attend the convention.
