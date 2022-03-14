RUSHVILLE - Members of the Rushville FFA participated in District 9 Leadership event. The many hours of hard work from the members paid off with a very successful night.
Here is a look at the results.
District Office
- Kelby Roberts- President
1st place winners
- Zoe Mann- Leadership Ambassador
- Zoe Mann - Ag Sales
- Zoe Mann - Star in Agriculture Placement
- Eliza Snow- Freshman Creed
- Jenna Lawler- Freshman Extemporaneous
- Emma Hedrick- Freshman Prepared
- Makenna Ripperger- Discovery Prepared
- Abby Hill - Discovery Animal Science Demo
- Haley Staltz & Jentri Wallace- Discovery Plant/Soil Demo
- Reagan Meyer- Exhibit
2nd Place
- Quiz Bowl Team
- Jonathan Starke- Ag Mech Demo
- Savannah Westphal & Anne Thoman- Animal Science Demo
- Lillian Robinson & Savanah Snow- Natural Respurces Demo
- Kelby Roberts - Prepared Public Speaking
- Cate Neuman- Discovery Creed
- Ashleigh Spaeth & Kylee Macy- Scrapbook
3rd Place
- Discovery Quiz Bowl Team
- Lexi Keith - Discovery Horticulture Demo
- Katie Thoman- Essay
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.