Rushville FFA leadership event

Members of the Rushville FFA had a big night at the District 9 Leadership event.

RUSHVILLE - Members of the Rushville FFA participated in District 9 Leadership event. The many hours of hard work from the members paid off with a very successful night. 

Here is a look at the results.

District Office

  • Kelby Roberts- President

1st place winners

  • Zoe Mann- Leadership Ambassador
  • Zoe Mann - Ag Sales
  • Zoe Mann - Star in Agriculture Placement
  • Eliza Snow- Freshman Creed
  • Jenna Lawler- Freshman Extemporaneous
  • Emma Hedrick- Freshman Prepared
  • Makenna Ripperger- Discovery Prepared
  • Abby Hill - Discovery Animal Science Demo
  • Haley Staltz & Jentri Wallace- Discovery Plant/Soil Demo
  • Reagan Meyer- Exhibit

2nd Place

  • Quiz Bowl Team
  • Jonathan Starke- Ag Mech Demo
  • Savannah Westphal & Anne Thoman- Animal Science Demo
  • Lillian Robinson & Savanah Snow- Natural Respurces Demo
  • Kelby Roberts - Prepared Public Speaking
  • Cate Neuman- Discovery Creed
  • Ashleigh Spaeth & Kylee Macy- Scrapbook

3rd Place

  • Discovery Quiz Bowl Team
  • Lexi Keith - Discovery Horticulture Demo
  • Katie Thoman- Essay

