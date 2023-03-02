RUSHVILLE – The Rushville FFA Senior Parliamentary Procedure Team headed to the State contest February 11 seeking a “two-peat” for the chapter, following their Top 12 National finish last October in the Novice division.
Since September, this team has been practicing four to six hours a week in hopes of being the best and did not stop once returning from the National FFA Convention.
After acquiring one new teammate, the team of nine girls were off to the races and excited to compete in the Senior Division for Parliamentary Procedure.
They began by learning the additional rules and motions of the senior contest, and at least twice a week they practiced meetings, took tests, and verbally answered questions pertaining to Robert’s Rules of Order.
Undoubtedly, it is the unwavering dedication to greatness and willingness to sacrifice their time for practice that found these girls at the top.
For the second year in a row, the Rushville FFA Chapter won the state contest and will be representing Indiana at the National FFA Convention and Expo in November.
The oldest member of the team, Kelby Roberts (a senior), said “the girls on the team are the most hard working, selfless, and dedicated group of young people that I have ever met.”
Being at least two years older than the rest of the team, she led the charge as the team’s chair, but credits her teammates for their abounding success.
The youngest member of the team, Cate Neuman (a freshman), reminisces on her second state win by saying, “I truly never expected one state title, much less two. It is an honor and privilege getting to do this alongside the best team and friends I could possibly ask for.”
She is expected to be the youngest in the national contest for the second year in a row, as she led last year’s team as chair and now sits in the secretary position.
The Rushville FFA Chapter looks forward to cheering this team on at the national contest in November, and the team looks forward to making their chapter, advisors, and community proud.
Information provided
