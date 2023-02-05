RUSHVILLE – Mayor Mike Pavey has announced that Mike Shaw has been selected as the new Rushville Parks Director effective January 30, 2023.
“We are very excited for Mike to be joining our team.,” Mayor Pavey said. “The hiring committee had an impressive lineup of people to choose from, but in the end, we knew that Mike was the perfect fit. We are not only excited to see a bright and talented Rushville native return, but overjoyed at his willingness to serve our community through this capacity.”
Although Shaw just recently returned to Rushville, he is no stranger to the Rush County community.
Shaw’s family originally moved to Rushville in 1977 when he was a child. Shaw was an active student, participating in drama, speech, history club, student government, football, soccer, and tennis.
During his college years, Shaw coached youth baseball in Rushville. He was also involved in Slabtown workshops as a participant and counselor.
“I am so excited to return to Rushville and to give back to a community that blessed me with a wonderful childhood,” Shaw said. “I am overjoyed to join a team that has done tremendous work in transforming Rushville into a vibrant community. The parks play a large role in that, and I look forward to the challenge of keeping our parks beautiful and growing programming to reach even more people.”
Shaw was a 1983 graduate of RCHS, a 1987 graduate of Wabash College, and a 2002 graduate of Life Chiropractic College West. He is the son of Edna Moster, who taught at RCHS for several years.
For more information about the Rushville’s Parks Department, visit www.cityofrushville.in.gov / Departments & Services / Parks Department.
You can contact Parks Director Shaw at parks@cityofrushville.in.gov or 765-932-4146.
