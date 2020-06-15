RUSHVILLE - The City of Rushville is undergoing an update to its comprehensive plan. As a part of that, there is a survey that has been developed to gather information moving forward.
City administration is asking that Rushville residents (past and present), Rush County residents, individuals working in Rushville and individuals that frequently visit Rushville take the time to answer questions on the survey.
The survey can be located at https://rushcountyecdc.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9ZW4IhGN6WJ9Zf7 and should only take 10 minutes or so to complete.
The comprehensive plan sets the strategic vision for the community's next five, 10, or 20 years. The survey will help leaders understand concerns and thoughts for the future of Rushville from area residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.