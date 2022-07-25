RUSHVILLE - Mayor Mike Pavey was honored for his service as the Chief Local Elected Official of Economic Growth Region 6 by Mike Row, President and CEO of Eastern Indiana Works, at a recent meeting of the Rushville City Council.
“Mayor Mike Pavey is an exemplary leader who has served the people of Eastern Indiana with distinction. Chosen by the Chief Local Elected Officials Council to represent them three consecutive times, Mayor Pavey’s sacrificial service and steadfast leadership has had a positive impact on thousands of Eastern Indiana residents and resulted in an immense economic impact for our region," Row said. "Mayor Pavey’s wise counsel and foresight have contributed immensely to the transformation of Eastern Indiana Works into a preeminent national Workforce Development organization. Indeed, Mayor Mike Pavey exemplifies the unique value, discernment, and competitive advantage of local, boots-on-the-ground leadership.”
Under the leadership and guidance of its Chief Local Elected Official and Board of Directors, Eastern Indiana Works is able to remain at the front of Workforce trends to bring professional development and reemployment services to job seekers and employers throughout the nine counties the agency serves.
"Mayor Pavey’s guidance helped Eastern Indiana Works form and boost these services during a time of employment crisis. From resume writing and retention, to grant funded programs and on the job training, the Eastern Indiana Works Board of Directors keeps us at the top of the game to ensure we are delivering the services our community needs, when they need them," Row said.
About Eastern Indiana Works
Eastern Indiana Works convenes partners to develop, align, implement, assess, and improve strategies that prepare the regional workforce for high-demand, high-wage employment.
Guided by a regional board of business, civic, education, labor and nonprofit community leaders, Eastern Indiana Works is designated by the Chief Local Elected Officials Executive Council of Economic Growth Region 6 and certified by the Governor of Indiana to serve as the regional Workforce Development Board and manage the regional WorkOne System.
Visit www.easternindianaworks.org for more information.
