RUSHVILLE – Several Rushville FFA members were recently presented the American FFA Degree, the highest degree a member can earn in the FFA.
Those who earned this honor included Jeremiah Geise, Joleigh Geise, Nicholas Neuman, Levi Marlatt, Katie Yeend, Lexey Yager and Lily Yager.
To earn this degree, members must earn at least $10,000 and productively invest $7,500 through their Supervised Agricultural Experiences. They also must complete at least 50 hours of community service and be active members in the FFA chapter.
“Getting my American degree is something that I am very proud of and is also hard to put into words,” Joleigh Geise said after earning her degree. “It may mark the end of my journey within the FFA organization, but all the things that I have learned from the FFA will be tools that I can use moving forward.”
Rushville FFA is home to 116 members who are proud to uphold the traditions of the National FFA which include making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.