RUSHVILLE — Barbara Hershberger, RCHS graduate and current student at Butler University, is organizing an event in Rushville to stand with the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
“Far too many individuals have been targeted and killed for this to be anything other than institutionalized racism. And that is absolutely devastating,” Hershberger noted.
The event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Rush County Courthouse, 101 E. 2nd Street, Rushville. Information about the protest can be found on Rushville’s #BlackLivesMatter Protest on Facebook.
Hershberger shared more of her thoughts about the event, “Being a white person, my voice is not the voice that needs to be heard right now. I acknowledge my privilege and understand that I will never be able to understand what it’s like to be Black in America. To the Black voices that we do need, I stand with you, and I offer this platform to make your voices heard. This is a time for their voices to be heard, and this is a time for the rest of us to listen.”
Hershberger hopes that the event on Monday will pay tribute to and honor the Black lives that have been taken prematurely by others and she hopes this will spearhead more events where the community can hold discussions concerning race and ethnicity.
Hershberger added, “Rural Indiana has a reputation regarding race that I am not proud of, though I know that reputation is not indicative of our community. I love my hometown of Rushville, and because of this, I want to see it and its citizens fight for one another.”
“This protest bears significance of solidarity as our community is not, thankfully, one known for racial injustice. Being a small, rural town, the support that we actively demonstrate and the platform that we provide to our community members is definitely something to be proud of,” Hershberger said.
