RUSHVILLE - Rushville Public Library has announced special events and programming for April.
Adult Programming
Adult Book Club
Wednesday, March 1, 10 a.m.
Book: Public Enemies by Bryan Burrough
New members always welcome!
2nd Annual Murder Mystery Night
Friday, April 14, 6 to 9 p.m.
Bring your sleuthiest friends to our 2nd annual MMN. Are you able to solve our cold case file before the other groups do? The winning team will get its name etched in to our MMN plaque. Register your team online or by calling us at 765-932-3496.
$5 per person.
Limit four groups of six participants.
Heart 'n Hand Quilt Guild
Monday, April 17, 1 to 2 p.m.
Have an interest in learning how to quilt? Join the Heart 'n Hand Quild Guild on the third Monday of each month at 1 p.m. to learn.
All skill levels are welcome to join!
Teen Programming
Earth Day Celebration
Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to noon.
We will be partnering with Kathi Jackley of the Parks Department for her annual Earth Day celebration. Meet us at the amphitheater at 9 a.m. for a morning full of Earth Day activities. We only have one planet; show her some love.
Children's Programming
Kids' Quest
Monday, April 3, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Join us as we play games, make crafts and eat snacks!
Please register so that we can get a head count! Go online to rushvillelibrary.com or give us a call at 765-932-3496.
Storytime & Toddler Time
Thursdays, April 6 to May 11.
Miss Pam's next sessions of Storytimes begin in April. If you are interested in signing up your little, contact Miss Pam at 765-932-3496.
Storytime: Ages 3-4 @ 9 a.m.
Toddler Time: Ages infant to 2 at 10 a.m.
