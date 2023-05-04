RUSHVILLE - Here's a quick overview of special programs and activities coming up at the Rushville Public Library.
May 11: Miss Pam's Last Story time! Ages 3 and 4 at 9 a.m. Toddler Time: Ages infant to 2 at 10 a.m.
May 22: First day to sign up for this year's Summer Reading Program: "Season's Readings." Go through all four seasons with us while we enjoy summer reading. Prizes, crafts and more!
May 24: Miss Pam's Summer Reading Story Time. Infant to Pre-K at 10 a.m.
May 24: Kindergarten to sixth-grade Sun Catcher Craft at 10 a.m. (Outside, weather permitting)
May 29: Library closed for Memorial Day.
May 31: Season's Reading Stations in Discover Park at 10 a.m.
May 30 to June 3: Scavenger Hunt inside of Rushville Public Library. Find all of the seasonal items hidden around the library for a prize!
