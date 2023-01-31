RUSHVILLE – Rushville Public Library has a full schedule of special events planned for February.
Wednesday, February 1, at 10 a.m. – The Adult Book Club (ABC) will have their monthly meeting to discuss the new book club pick of the month Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell. Please contact R.P.L for more information about Adult Book Club and join us next month to dive into a new read! Hamnet is a luminous portrait of marriage, a shattering evocation of a family ravaged by grief and loss, and a tender and unforgettable re-imaging of a boy whose life has been all but forgotten, and whose name was given to one of the most celebrated plays of all time.
Monday, February 6, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Kids Quest program for children grades K-6th. Join us for games, crafts and snacks! Call R.P.L at (765)-932-3496 to register
Friday, February 10, 5 to 7 p.m. – Teen Anti-Valentine’s Party. Join our annual Anti-Valentine’s Day parting is returning once again! Join us for an evening of crafts, photo booths and treats. Singles preferred; couples tolerated. Call R.P.L. at (765)-932-3496 or go on line to sign up!
Thursday, February 16, Miss Pam’s Story Time and Toddler Time returns! These programs include reading books, making crafts, doing finger plays, listening to and making music using shakers, bells and sticks.
Story Time, ages 3 to 4 years old Thursdays at 9 a.m.
Toddler Time, infant to 2 years old Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Rushville Public Library “Rush To Read” Be part of our free community-wide read. Teens and adults. What to read, “March”? Copies available at R.P.L, No library card required. Want to talk about the book? Pick a discussion time and date to attend. Want to learn more? Attend our screening event or sign up for the hands-on cartooning in storytelling workshop.
In this graphic novel trilogy, Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and artist Nate Powell brought the civil rights movement and Lewis’s own incredible story to life. Now, they invite you to use this journal to dream, plan, and fight for the cause you care about.
Calendar Of Events
NOW: Pick up your free set of “March” books at R.P.L.
Feb. 15: Book discussion at Mocha Moose, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: Tracy Flynn Intro to Sequential Storytelling at Booker T. Washington Building, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 21: Book discussion at R.P.L., 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 21: Screening of “No Easy Walk” at R.P.L., 7 to 8 p.m.
