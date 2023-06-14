RUSHVILLE – The Rushville Diversity and Inclusion Council has announced plans for the upcoming Juneteenth observation, which will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Booker T. Washington Center, 525 E. Seventh Street.
This event aims to celebrate liberation, community and culture. Residents of Rushville and the surrounding communities of Rush County will gather to commemorate the end of slavery in America.
Juneteenth, an annual celebration, holds great historical significance as it marks the day when the last enslaved individuals in the United States gained their freedom.
While President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, declaring all slaves in Confederate states free, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and issued an executive order proclaiming the end of slavery in the United States.
The Juneteenth celebration serves as a reminder of the struggles and sacrifices endured by African Americans throughout history. It underscores the fact that freedom was not simply granted, but rather fought for by these resilient ancestors.
In recognizing the importance of Juneteenth within our nation’s narrative, the Rushville Juneteenth celebration seeks to renew the community’s commitment to ensuring that every individual is treated with dignity and respect.
This year’s event promises to be an exceptional occasion for the community to come together and celebrate. It will provide an opportunity for reflection, education and entertainment.
The festivities will feature guest speakers, live music, the popular Ollie’s Family BBQ Food Truck, and historical displays that showcase the African-American experience and the profound impact of the black community within Rush County.
City Councilor Elton Marzon and Second Baptist Church Associate Pastor Mary Downs are spearheading this inaugeral Juneteenth celebration in Rush County.
“There is an incredible sense of excitement in the air from Rush County’s community of color as we come together,” Pastor Downs said. “This event allows us to remember the generations before us and discover the significant contributions made by politicians, artists, hall of famers, educators, and even cowboys. Rush County’s history truly makes America great! We extend a warm welcome to all to join us at the celebration.”
The Juneteenth event is open to the entire community and admission is free of charge.
Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing, bring chairs, take advantage of the historical displays, and connect with their neighbors. This celebration provides an opportunity for everyone to come together, share ideas, enjoy the festivities, and appreciate our shared heritage.
For more information about the Rushville Juneteenth celebration, contact EMarzon@cityofrushville.in.gov or downs.mary@icloud.com.
