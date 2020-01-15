RUSHVILLE – Five new mini-documentaries exploring urban and rural identities in the Hoosier state will be shown Jan. 23 in Rushville, with one film examining the rewards and challenges of rural newspapering in east central Indiana.
As part of Indiana Humanities’ INseparable Film Tour, filmmaker Ryan Gleeson shares the story of journalists at two weekly newspapers and their relationships with the residents they cover in the small towns of Cambridge City and Hagerstown in western Wayne County.
“You’ll see people saying they’ll probably get to see their grandchildren in the newspaper one of these days, and the sportswriter saying it’s a blessing to get to know every single kid on the team and every single parent,” Gleeson said. ”It’s about that interconnectedness.”
The hyper-local coverage appears to have helped the weeklies—the Western Wayne News and the Nettle Creek Gazette—thrive despite the trend toward media consolidation.
Gleeson, who grew up in the Wayne County seat of Richmond and is now a filmmaker in Chicago, said creating the documentary “Hometown Media” gave him a new perspective on the county’s smaller towns and the pride residents take in them.
“I would like people to be able to see this film and see themselves in these characters and also be proud of their communities,” Gleeson said. “I want them to be inspired to take away something about being a Hoosier and what that means. We’re not a bunch of yokels.”
Gleeson’s documentary and four others will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Rushville Princess Theater. Registration for the event is free and available at https://inseparablefilmsrushville.eventbrite.com.
Funded by Indiana Humanities, the films build on the organization’s INseparable initiative, which encourages Hoosiers to explore real and perceived differences across urban, suburban and rural boundaries.
The tour will swing through 10 cities over three months. Other stops include Angola, Bloomington, Fort Wayne, Franklin, Gary, Indianapolis, Lebanon, Richmond and Valparaiso.
Among the films’ other subjects are a dance instructor in Gary dealing with disinvestment in arts education, the first African American family to move to Valparaiso in 1968, and a southern Indiana composting business that hires ex-offenders to transform the land and their lives.
Other featured filmmakers are Dan Rybicky of Chicago’s Kartemquin Films, Emmy nominee Pat Wisniewski and Tom Desch, Bloomington-based duo Mitch Teplitsky and Gabriel Lantz, and Chad Perdue. (See below for more information about their films.)
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.