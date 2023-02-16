INDIANAPOLIS- Jacqueline Anderson, 37, of Rushville, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
According to court documents, on May 6, 2021, Rush County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Anderson after observing a traffic violation.
As officers were running Anderson’s information through their database, a K9 officer indicated the presence of drugs in Anderson’s Chevy Blazer.
Deputies asked Anderson to remove the keys that were around her neck. Attached to the keys were brass knuckles and a zipper pouch containing methamphetamine.
Deputies searched the vehicle and located numerous sealed bags of pure methamphetamine on the rear passenger floorboard. Deputies also located two scales in the vehicle. In all, Anderson possessed approximately 267 grams of pure methamphetamine.
In 2017, Anderson was convicted of arson, a felony, in Henry County.
The sentence was announced by Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Indianapolis Field Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Rush County Sheriff Allan Rice.
“Methamphetamine dealers like this defendant fuel the scourge of substance abuse disorders and drug poisonings afflicting our communities,” Myers said. “The serious federal prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that law enforcement agencies will hold criminals accountable for pushing deadly drugs in our neighborhoods. We will continue to work with our excellent partners in the Rush County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA to make our communities safer.”
“The sentencing of Ms. Anderson was justified. Individuals who deal large quantities of debilitating drugs such as methamphetamine must be held accountable for their actions,” Gannon said. “DEA remains committed to working hand in hand with our state and local partners to keep our communities safe. DEA commends the outstanding work by the Rush County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Attorney’s Office during the course of this investigation.”
The DEA and Rush County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.
The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker. Judge Barker also ordered that Anderson be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following her release from federal prison, and be subject to a $500 fine.
Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Patrick G. Gibson, who prosecuted this case.
