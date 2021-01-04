GREENSBURG - Washington Township Trustee Christian Rust has been named vice president of the Indiana Township Association, a volunteer association of approximately 500 trustees from all over the State of Indiana.
Rust has been serving as the Southeastern Indiana representative to the ITA for the last year. When previous ITA Vice President Frank Mrvan won a congressional seat in November, Rust was appointed as the VP of the 125 year old non-profit member driven organization.
Rust said he was appointed vice president of the organization based on his involvement with his township and the activity he has spurred in improving his constituency's welfare, environment and quality of life.
Rust partnered with a representative of the IU School of Community Health Improvement at the most recent annual educational conference of the ITA to present an educational presentation on commitment to service of township constituency.
"They were impressed with the level of service we present to our constituents in Decatur County, and so I was chosen to speak," said Rust.
According to Rust, Township Trustee's responsibility as the public's first touch with local government is unique from other offices.
"We are very different from most government offices in that we can look at problems more holistically," said Rust. "For example, during COVID-19 this last year we have people who have had full-time careers for the last 30 years. When the pandemic came around, those people got into a bind, factories shut down and left people hurting badly. We've been able to fill some gaps where the federal and state governments have been unable. They're just not designed to do that."
In Indiana, township trustees are also responsible for the fire protection of their township and the disposition of recently deceased constituents who have no family or second-of-kin to arrange interment (i.e. "paupers funerals").
"Only one public cemetery in the township is still being used for burials of this sort, and we elected to put some funds into its better maintenance last year," said Rust.
Rust said he had not heard of the cemetery in question until late 2020.
"Even though no one is visiting these graves and those buried there might be forgotten, it's still our job to respect those who came before us, so I think that's important," he said.
Other responsibilities of the trustee are removing noxious and invasive species of weeds.
"We have the ability to send a letter to someone asking them to mow an unsightly or dangerous lot they own, especially if the lot is overgrown with noxious weeds like Canada thistle or Johnson grass. If they ignore it, we can have the lot mowed and send them a bill," Rust explained.
Trustees are also entrusted with the right to settle disputes as "fenceline viewers."
If two property owners are in disagreement over where a property line exists, the trustee is able to settle the dispute before a paid surveyor is brought into play.
"The township trustee can say, 'This is where the property line is, put your fence here,'" he said. "Then, if they don't like the decision they can hire a surveyor to take care of it for a lot more money."
For more information on the Indiana Township Association, visit indianatownshipassoc.org or call 317-813-3240.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.