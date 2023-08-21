The Greensburg Rotary Club invites high school juniors and seniors to apply for the 2023 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) camp. The camp, located at Bradford Woods near Mooresville, is set for Friday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 22. The deadline to apply is Sept. 11.
“The RYLA program gives area high school students a chance to learn and strengthen leadership skills, experience personal growth, and learn about Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self,” said Jenni Hanna, Greensburg Rotary’s RYLA coordinator. “Students from across Rotary’s Southern Indiana District 6580 attend the camp, as well as any exchange students who might be staying with families in our district.”
Most of the RYLA activities happen in an outdoor camp setting. Under the guidance of trained facilitators at Bradford Woods, RYLA participants gain valuable leadership skills through a variety of “learn by doing” adventures. Aside from leadership activities, the camp also sponsors a student dance, and attendees enjoy staying in modern cabins.
Each year, more than 9,000 young people are sponsored in RYLA programs by Rotary Clubs in over 25 countries. Rotarians provide the RYLA program free to all participating students.
Greensburg Rotary plans to sponsor three high school students to attend the camp.
Interested juniors or seniors should email Hanna at jhanna@dccfound.org for more information or an application.
Information provided
