S.R. 46 to close April 1 for bridge replacements in Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Sunesis Construction plans to close S.R. 46 between S.R. 1 and U.S. 52 on or after Thursday, April 1, to start work on a series of bridge and small structure replacement projects over Logan Creek in Dearborn County.
Work will take place at three locations along the route:
- 1.14 miles east of S.R. 1, just east of Pamela Lane (small structure replacement)
- 1.28 miles east of S.R. 1, just east of Pamela Lane (bridge replacement)
- 2.35 miles east of S.R. 1, just west of Chappelow Ridge Road (bridge replacement)
State Road 46 is expected to remain closed for 195 days with an official detour that will follow U.S. 52, I-74 and S.R. 1. Work will begin at the structure near Chappelow Ridge Road (2.35 miles east of S.R. 1) and transition to the two structures east of Pamela Lane in July (1.14 and 1.28 miles east of S.R.1). Local access will be maintained for residents in the area while all thru traffic should utilize the official detour.
The $2.8 million contract was awarded in December 2020. All three structures are scheduled to be complete by the end of October, but construction activity may continue through summer of 2022 with minimal traffic impacts.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.