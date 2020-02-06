GREENSBURG — Decatur County Memorial Hospital accepted an opportunity for a photo and a donation recently from the Greensburg Community High School SADD Club.
Using resources gathered from fundraising events in the community, the nationally recognized group of conscientious teenagers put together 25 no-sew fleece blankets for patients at DCMH to acknowledge “Blanket Hearts” Day on Feb. 8.
Blanket Hearts Day is a 501©(3) charitable national blanket ministry that provides no-sew blankets to people in need: those coming to the end of their life; starting or completing chemotherapy treatments; homeless men and women; veterans; children facing hospital stays; anyone in need of a little comfort.
Blanket Hearts started out with one blanket being delivered to Georgetown University Hospital in 2008 and has now evolved into several hundred blankets a year being made as a way to show love to those in need.
Co-president of GCHS SADD Club Molli Hurley was introduced to the not-for-profit organization at a national SADD rally, and brought the idea back to her home chapter in 2019.
“This means a lot to us, not only because it gives back to the community, but because it’s an opportunity to bond and relax during what’s usually the toughest part of the year,” she said.
Last year, SADD donated 20 blankets to New Directions Domestic Violence Shelter, and decided this year to donate to DCMH.
“First of all, I’d like to thank you for the time and effort of putting these blankets together,” said Chief Nursing Officer for DCMH Cathy Wichman as she addressed the group of students. “I can’t begin to tell you how much this means to someone coming into the hospital for treatment.
“Imagine a small child having something awful happening to them and coming to the hospital...to have this handed to them for warmth, it really does make a difference for them. It helps us provide compassionate care to our patients,” she added.
“I want you to know that what you’ve done matters. You should be very proud of each other, and we are very thankful to each of you.”
“We wanted to honor our new partnership with DCMH, so we chose their patients as the recipients this year. And it’s a good project for us for many reasons,” the GCHS senior said.
