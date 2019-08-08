GREENSBURG – Kicking off another busy school year for Greensburg Community High School SADD members, the GCHS SADD National Guard Night will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23.
The tail-gating style event will feature cheeseburgers, chips, a cookie and a beverage for $6, with profits going to help fund Students Against Distracted Driving events and programming for the school year.
"Greensburg will be playing Shelbyville that night, so we'll have a little friendly competition going on," said SADD sponsor Nick Messer. "There will be a football toss, jousting for the first time, a pull-ups contest, a bungee run, and an MATV (military all-terrain vehicle) for folks to look at. We want to invite the community to attend because it will be fun, and that MATV is really cool. We're trying to get a visit from a Black Hawk helicopter, but that's not for sure yet."
The Oshkosh M-ATV is a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle developed by the Oshkosh Corporation for the Afghanistan MRAP All Terrain Vehicle program. Intended to replace Humvees, it was designed to provide the same levels of protection as the larger and heavier previous MRAPs but with improved mobility for the desert wars being fought in the Mediterranean theater since 2009.
SADD began a partnership with the National Guard during school year 2019. SADD students were able to work with active and reserve soldiers serving the community out in the field.
"We want the kids to understand what it really means and the importance of giving back," said Sgt. Tyler Thompson in an earlier Daily News interview. "I don't think they truly understand what the needs of their community really are until they go out with us and see what we do when we're serving our community."
This year, the GCHS SADD Club is working with Jenni Hanna at ETC to create a monthly 30 second infomercial to be run on ETC channels enforcing the "text-less, live-more" initiative started in 2019.
SADD members must complete community service hours as part of their membership requirements. Charitable organizations in the community seeking volunteer involvement are encouraged to call SADD Sponsor Nick Messer at 812-593-8563.
