GREENSBURG - Officers of the nationally recognized Greensburg Community High School SADD Club recently spoke in defense of HB 1070 at the Indiana House of Representatives recently.
Bringing their case to the House of Representatives HB 1070 committee were SADD co-presidents and GCHS seniors Molli Hurley and Bailey Menkedick along with SADD Director of Operations and GCHS junior Ben Bausback.
Members' Operations Officers Shane Able and Kae-Lynn Lowe along with Assistant Director Of Operations Haley Bockover attended the event as well, providing a professional face to a group of teenagers doing their best to positively change the world.
House Bill 1070, authored by Evansville Representative Holli Sullivan, proposes that except in certain circumstances, a person may not hold or use a telecommunications device while operating a moving motor vehicle.
Passed in committee by an 8 to 1 vote, this legislation prohibits typing, transmitting, or reading a text message or an electronic mail message while operating a moving motor vehicle.
The group, accompanied by Resource Officers Devin Moore and Trooper Jarrod McCalvin, military partners SSG Thompson and SG Cates, and with SADD sponsor Nick Messer driving, those involved took a minibus to Indianapolis to meet State SADD Coordinator Mark Kaser and present their case before the committee.
"We just told them why we believe this bill should be made into law. We were just there to represent Indiana SADD and, as members, we told them why this bill should pass," said Bausback.
"The bill says that you can't have your phone in your hand while you're driving. You have to use it hands free," said Bockover.
"I think it's a good bill because there's many people who don't realize how dangerous that can be. Some don't know that, depending on your speed, you could travel the length of a football field in the four seconds it takes to look at your phone," Hurley said.
"They asked how many of us have driven with phones in their hands, and we all raised our hands, as did all the members of the committee," said McCalvin.
"We know that this won't solve all the problems of cell phone use while in a car, but it's a step in the right direction," said Lowe.
"And it gives law enforcement a chance to get involved, too. The current legislation says that it's illegal to text. Well, I could pull you over all day long, and by the time I get to your car your text message is gone and you can say, 'Well, I was looking at a maps app.' If this passes, it gives law enforcement personnel a chance to intervene and say that use of a mobile phone while driving is illegal," said McCalvin.
Even though none have been involved in a situation when their lives were endangered, they were all conscious of the issue and admitted that sometimes their parent were guilty as well.
"Sometimes it's a little scary," said Menkedick.
"It's a good stepping stone for us. There are already laws like this in 21 states, and if we're lucky we'll be number 22," said Hurley.
"It feels good that we were able to do this because some of the officials there said that our opinions and attitudes changed their minds," said Bockover.
