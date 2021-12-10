BATESVILLE –Safe Passage recently held their ninth “We Help. We Heal. We Hope” annual benefit, and the fundraiser held at Walhill Farms was sold out.
This year’s event theme was Building For Our Future.
This special event featured a brunch, both a live and silent auction, raffles, Tree of Hope ornament donations, inspirational programming and more than 30 beautifully decorated tables by various organizations.
The event was expanded from previous years when there was only a raffle. Last year, the event was an online only silent auction due to the pandemic.
Nearly 100 area businesses supported Safe Passage by either decorating a table, donating auction/raffle items and gift certificates or by providing an annual sponsorship. There were also more than 50 sponsors who committed financially to build the life-saving work of Safe Passage.
Ticket holders registered for free and bid in person at Walhill Farm via their digital device or from home with the online auction.
This event is the major benefit for Safe Passage. They also rely heavily on private donations, according to Outreach Coordinator Mary Mattingly.
To ensure a busy event, Safe Passage assigned "table captains" who were responsible for filling the other eight seats at their table. Because of this, the group does not heavily advertise the event and it is typically sold out. The reduced capacity this year was 250.
“A building project needs a strong foundation," Executive Director Jane Yorn said. "For Safe Passage, that foundation takes many shapes; a clear vision and plan, capable and passionate team members, infrastructure to meet the many and varied needs associated with our services, and a community that pours support into our work. I am pleased to share with you that our foundation in all of these areas has never been stronger! This would not be possible without your belief and investment in Safe Passage. Together we are working to save and transform lives while building for our future!”
All proceeds from the event go toward helping victims and their children of domestic or sexual violence.
Several local organizations coordinate with Safe Passage annually including Twice Blessed, Batesville Area Resource Center, Batesville Community Church, Whitcomb United Methodist, Brookville VFW, Batesville Rotary, One Community, One Family and local Kiwanis, Lions and United Ways.
"We are in the midst of our big Christmas giving program and business groups like Global Atlantic and Hillrom sponsor many of the client families for gifts, in addition to individuals doing so," Mattingly said. "We are fortunate that we see the good in so many! It outweighs the bad."
Throughout the year, Safe Passage has a prevention team that hosts events like this summer's "Ice Cream Under the Umbrellas" to engage the local community.
On average, Safe Passage serves 1,200 victims annually through the toll-free line, the shelter or outreach programming in Dearborn, Ripley, Franklin, Ohio, Switzerland and Jefferson counties.
Confidential help is available 24/7; for more information call 877-733-1990.
