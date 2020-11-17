Safe Passage going virtual and online for annual event

BATESVILLE - To keep all safe yet still support some of our neediest residents, the annual We Help. We Heal. We Hope. fundraiser for Safe Passage will be a virtual format this year with an online auction.
The major fundraiser for the domestic and sexual violence nonprofit typically kicks off the giving season in December and is a sold out affair with a raffle, decorated tabletops and inspirational programming. In keeping with the 8-year holiday tradition, the theme this year,
A Tradition of Hope, was chosen to acknowledge that even during a global pandemic, Safe Passage continues to provide life-transforming help and hope for those living with domestic and sexual violence. Although a different format, the special event will include a silent auction, raffle and opportunity to donate.
There is no fee to register on the auction site: https://helphealinghope2020.ggo.bid
There are over 60 items to bid on, from pool parties and private catered dinners, to holiday décor and home improvement services to gift certificates for activities in the Tri-state. A highlight are four vacation homes in beautiful settings up for bid: Sunriver, Oregon; Wilmington, NC; New Smyna Beach, Fla.; and Sedona, Arizona . These were all donated by generous individuals connected to the community and in support of the help, healing, hope mission of Safe Passage.
There’s also a raffle ($5 a chance) with three items to possibly win: a new 50-inch TV, a professionally designed Christmas tree and the exquisite Nambe 13-piece Nativity set with a wood storage box. Those who register by Nov. 22 will receive 3 free raffle tickets.
All proceeds from the event will go toward helping transform the lives of domestic and sexual violence victims and children traditionally served in the six county district.
Despite the pandemic and economic struggles, the business and corporate community has generously responded. There were over 60 sponsors this year, including Margaret Mary Health who has been a sponsor since the first event, and other major supporters, such as Hillenbrand and Batesville, William A. and Martha H. Hillenbrand Foundation, First Financial Foundation and John A. Hillenbrand Foundation. Great Plains Communications (formerly ETC) also continue their loyal support, along with First Financial Bank.
“People understood the increased demand for our work and many continued their tradition of giving, which provides hope to those truly in need in our communities,” Safe Passage Community Outreach Director Mary Mattingly said.
Most auction and raffle items will be on display at the Batesville library from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5, with pick up from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 5. (unless other arrangements have been made). The Lawrenceburg Library will also feature a raffle item to generate interest.
“Beside the health factor, the other benefit of being virtual is there’s no limit to how many people can attend, and from wherever. Our work covers six counties so this format may be more convenient for others in the 1500 square mile district to support us,” Mattingly said.
She encouraged others to share the link; it’s easy to access by mobile or computer, and there is no fee to register.
The auction will culminate at 11 a.m. on Dec. 5 on Facebook Live with emcee Matt Wessel, who is also the board president. (https://www.facebook.com/helphealinghope; you don’t have to have a Facebook account to join). At that time, the raffle winners will be announced, supporters recognized and auction activity highlighted.
A compelling video message of hope about the work of Safe Passage will debut on the auction site, website and social media. The auction closes at noon on Dec. 5 but the opportunity to donate and support the work of Safe Passage will be accessible online throughout this auction site throughout the month of December.
The links to the virtual event and auction are also available on the Safe Passage website at www.safepassageinc.org. Toll free helpline: 877-733-1990 or 812- 933-1990.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.