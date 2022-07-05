BATESVILLE – The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute recently awarded $500,000 in grant funding to 26 non-profits to provide emergency shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and their dependents.
Safe Passage is one of the non-profits awarded. The non-profit shelter serves six counties in southeast Indiana: Dearborn, Ohio, Franklin, Ripley, Switzerland and Jefferson.
The funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Social Services Block Grant program.
The 30-bed Safe Passage shelter is based in Batesville, and all services are free and confidentially.
“Domestic violence shelters are there for people during some of the darkest moments in their lives,” Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director, said. “They provide a safe haven in the community, and we’ll continue to use every tool at our disposal to reinforce the work they’re doing to care for those in need.”
Established in 1981, the SSBG program is a flexible funding source that allows states to tailor social service programming to address their needs.
In Indiana, the funding is distributed to the Indiana Department of Child Services, which allocates a portion to ICJI to assist residential domestic violence programs.
Safe Passage received 100 % of their $20,000 request.
This year, organizations will use the grants to provide items like food, clothing, transportation and shelter to survivors in crisis. The goal of the program is to help offset the cost of certain operational expenses, so that other funding may be used to provide support services.
Safe Passage has been providing survivor support services in the district for 25 years and on average serves 1,300 clients per year through the toll-free helpline, shelter, and non-residential programming.
“In addition to emergency housing, clients receive holistic supportive services to help them achieve safety, stability, and healing. This includes individualized safety planning, case management, wellness and life skills programming, developmental asset-based children’s programming, legal advocacy, housing, job assistance, and transportation assistance,” Safe Passage Executive Director Cari Kettman said.
Visit www.safepassageinc.org for more information or call the toll-free number 877-733-1990 for help, hope, and healing.
The grants were approved by the ICJI Board of Trustees earlier this month and will be made available to organizations starting in July.
