Safe Place employee honored with Outstanding Service Award

BATESVILLE — The Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking (ICESAHT) recently recognized nine individuals for their commitment to preventing sexual assault, sexual violence and human trafficking during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Sexual Assault Advocate and Prevention Specialist Irina Sorrels, who works for Safe Place Sexual Assault Center in Batesville, was recognized with a 2020 Outstanding Service Award for her work as a leading prevention educator.
“I feel honored and great. It’s something that I was not expecting, because there are so many advocates in Indiana doing this job,” Sorrels said. “It was so emotional for me. I am a strong Christian, so all the glory is for God.”
Safe Place, a division of Safe Passages, is a Rape Crisis Center that promotes awareness and education in order to put an end to sexual violence in the local community.
As a sexual assault advocate and prevention specialist, Sorrels works to accomplish Safe Place’s mission of providing help, healing and hope to survivors of sexual assult.
Sorrels said she cares for those who are oppressed and her mission is to bring hope and healing to the most vulnerable people.
“I respond to the hospital, to the crisis call that someone has been raped. I go to the hospital and provide the healing process,” Sorrels said. “I also help the survivor if they want to press charges or report to the police. I continue through the process. I go with the person, I go to court, I help with all that process.”
Sorrels facilitates one-on-one support groups to further help survivors with their healing process. She also gives presentations related to sexual assault and domestic violence prevention at schools and colleges.
“I am really grateful with this organization, with Safe Place, for giving me the opportunity to do this job,” Sorrels said. “This job for me is a calling. I’m fulfilling the purpose that God has for my life.”
Safe Place provides the following services:
• Crisis Intervention: Safe Place is available 24/7/365 to respond and support survivors of an unwanted sexual experience, including a rape or sexual assault.
• Emotional support and a listening ear
• Assistance with grounding, mindfulness and coping skills
• Information and education about unwanted sexual experiences, trafficking, and trauma
• Assistance in accessing health services and follow-up care
• Accompaniment to medical and legal appointments or interviews
• Assistance with protective orders, Crime Victims’ Compensation and Address Confidentiality Programs
• Information on reporting options and sexual assault exams, including timelines
• Working with survivors and systems to create individualized plans to keep survivors emotionally and physically safe
• Assist with obtaining practical considerations such as financial resources, lock replacement, relocation, transportation, and childcare
• Access to shelter as needed
• Advocate with systems to create survivor-centered care
Additional Outstanding Service Award recipients
ICESAHT’s 2020 Outstanding Service Awards were presented at the organization’s fourth annual conference this week.
The virtual conference was made possible by the following sponsors: The Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program, the Marion County Public Health Department and the IN911 Statewide Board.
Additional funding was provided by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and the Indiana Department of Child Services.
In addition to Sorrels, the following individuals were recognized by ICESAHT:
Prosecutor – Jessica Paxson: Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Noblesville
Law Enforcement – Captain Jennifer Pyatt-Barrett: Investigations Division Commander, Brownsburg Police Department, Brownsburg
Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner – Cheryl Querry: Center of Hope Coordinator, Franciscan Health, Rensselaer
Anti-Trafficking Movement – Emma Hughes: Previous Staff Attorney, Worker Rights and Protection Project, Indiana Legal Services, Inc., Indianapolis
Victim Advocate Adult – Kelly Vates: Executive Director, Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center, Hammond
Victim Advocate Child – Kristina Lesley: Family Advocate, Heartford House Child Advocacy Center, Lafayette
2020 Change Maker Award – Heidi Wright: Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Victim Advocate for Cass, Miami and Howard County, Family Service Association of Howard County, Kokomo
Best Use of Social Media during COVID – Shaunestte Terrell: Sexual Abuse Attorney at Cohen & Malad, LLP, Indianapolis
“We are so proud of how individuals and organizations across Indiana are standing strong to end sexual assault and human trafficking, while continuing to provide evidenced-based and trauma-informed care to survivors,” ICESAHT CEO Tracey Horth Krueger said. “In a year where nothing has gone as planned, our collective community hasn’t missed a beat, adapting how they serve and advocate with professionalism and compassion. On behalf of ICESAHT, I’m so proud to honor these exemplary individuals.”
