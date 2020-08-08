RUSHVILLE — Safety for students and workers at Rushville Consolidated High School is a top priority. With that in mind, school officials announced the implementation of a Safe School Helpline.
This program is designed to assist students in reporting an wrongdoing that impacts the schools, students or staff members.
“The Safe School Helpline gives students and the school community a mechanism to report anything of concern anonymously. A great feature is that students also have a place to call and talk to a mental health professional all day, seven days a week,” RCHS Principal Rob Hadley said. “The health and safety of our students is our primary concern and this helpline is one more way to support the needs of our students.”
Information can be left on the system by calling 1-800-4-1-VOICE, ext. 359 (418-6423). Individuals can also text 66746 and type TIPS. There is a Safe School Helpline app for Apple and Android phones. Messages will not be traced, so callers will not be identified.
The team at Safe School Helpline will then transcribe the message and send the information to school officials for appropriate action.
In addition, the helpline also provides a link to live, trained mental health counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week. According to the Safe School Helpline website, about 90% of calls are made after school hours. The school receives a verbatim transcript of the call during the morning of the next school day. However, if the report is urgent, the school officials are contacted immediately, day or night.
This allows students a place to call and talk to a professional if needed at any time of the day.
Reminder on COVID-19
Don’t go to school if you are sick, quarantined, awaiting COVID-19 test results or showing symptoms of COVID-19. Please self screen daily. Parents and guardians are asked to let the school know if a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Important upcoming dates at RCHS
- Fall sports parent/athlete meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in cafeteria
- Whitewater Career Center (WCC) class start on Wednesday
- RCHS Virtual Open House from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.