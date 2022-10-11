GREENSBURG - The local Son’s of the American Legion Post 129 recently sponsored a golf tournament with proceeds going to Greenburg’s Champions of Youth.
The Sons and the Champions of Youth extended their gratitude to North Branch Golf Course and the following businesses and individuals for making the tournament a success.
William Smith, Rolland Rose Trucking, American Legion District #10, American Legion Post 129, Tax Services & More, Greensburg Motorsports, CP Tavern, Linkel Company LLC, Fireside Inn, Green Signs, Cook Performance LLC, Burkhart’s Automotive, Carriage on the Square, House of Ink, Leising Excavation & Mulch, Jennifer Hamilton – Keller, Williams Realty, Stonebridge Trucking, Needful Things, Frisch’s Big Boy, Kevin’s Storage, Stone’s Farm Equipment, Hampton Inn, Expression Florist, Wyaloosing Golf Course, Double M Ranch, Walpe’s Keg.
With the help of these groups The Son’s of the American Legion Post 129 was able to raise $1,500 for the Champions of Youth!
