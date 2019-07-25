BATESVILLE – Attention area salsa makers!
You are being challenged to enter your best homemade salsa in a contest scheduled for early next month in Batesville, though the deadline to register is this week.
The Food and Growers Association is sponsoring its 4th annual salsa competition. The contest will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Batesville Bash in downtown Batesville.
The annual event will feature different styles of salsa with different ingredient combinations on hand for the public to taste and judge.
Margaret Mary Community Hospital is sponsoring the prizes offered for the competition with a $50 first prize, a $30 second prize, and a $20 third prize to the salsa chef voted the best.
"This year, we're offering the competition to individuals or teams and there's no cost to enter," said Food and Growers Association Treasurer Deanna Hookaway.
Members of the public will have the opportunity to pay $1 for the right to taste all salsas entered, and the prize money will be awarded based on popular opinion.
"You have to make your own salsa, and all the ingredients need to be fresh and locally grown. It cannot be cooked or canned," said Hookaway.
Batesville based, but servicing all of Southeastern Indiana, the 13-year-old Food Growers Association's mission is to educate farmers on how they can better grow specialty crops like tomatoes and ordinary foods grown in the family garden. They also serve to educate consumers on the advantages, health and economic, for producing and consuming locally grown fresh foods.
"We feel that local farmers can help the local community economically by providing freshly grown foods to local grocers," Hookaway said. "We also serve to educate farmers on the advantages of supplying schools with fresh locally grown foods, which is an uphill battle. Surprisingly, most schools aren't really designed to cook anymore. Most of the time, they're just equipped to reheat or thaw frozen or prepared foods, and so we're here to educate both sides."
"Salsa," meaning "sauce" in Spanish, typically refers to any one of several sauces typical of Mexican cuisine. It's often tomato based and typically includes ingredients such as onions, chilies, cilantro and/or other herbs. It typically ranges from mild to extremely hot.
To register a salsa to compete in the Batesville Bash salsa competition, email fgaeatlocal@gmail.com or call 812-212-3210.
Friday (July 26) is the last day those interested may register for the competition. One entry per individual or team.
