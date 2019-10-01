Two years ago, the Decatur County SWCD was awarded a 205j grant through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) to develop a watershed management plan and to conduct education and outreach efforts.
Those involved in this project would like to give the public an opportunity to come learn about all of the efforts that have taken place over the past two years and to highlight information from the watershed management plan that was developed for the Salt-Pipe Creek Watershed.
The watershed management plan contains information about the watershed’s land characteristics, water monitoring data, critical areas, goals, and future plans to improve the water quality.
The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Brookville Public Library in Meeting Room B. The library is located at 919 Main Street, Brookville.
