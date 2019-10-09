WESTPORT — A generation of Hoosier children grew up looking forward to a spooky Friday night watching Sammy Terry as he hosted scary movies on WTTV Channel 4.
His Friday night television gig may be a thing of the past, but a modern version of the ghastly ghoul remains active throughout central Indiana and he’ll be in Westport Saturday (Oct. 12) for the small southern Decatur County town’s annual fall festival.
Sammy Terry will serve as Grand Marshall of the fall festival parade, host a stage show and a “Scream Queen” contest, and be available for a meet and greet with fans starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday!
The Hoosier horror legend will rise from his crypt to spread chills and thrills in the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. and then in the Community Center and Westport Park until 3 p.m. He performs in Westport Park around noon.
The Sammy Terry stage show will be highlighted by some vintage Sammy Terry stories, a Trivia Game Show and an opportunity for fans to meet Sammy, get photos, autographs and win prizes.
Long before Freddie Krueger made living on Elm Street a nightmare and Michael Myers escaped the insane asylum, Sammy created screams and made his fans jump in a purer way, without the graphic effects common into today’s horror films.
One of the things that made Sammy so unique was that when Sammy was speaking, you felt as if he could be in the very same room or just outside your window!
Revisit the chills from your earlier years by watching Sammy Terry host his Facebook LIVE First Friday Movie Shows each month
For more information on Sammy Terry events, go to www.sammyterry.com.
