GREENSBURG – Southeastern Indiana YMCA in Batesville is offering a free opportunity to sample the classes offered there.
This special opportunity is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. July 28.
Two 20 to 30 minute sessions being conducted simultaneously for children and adults will offer a variety of learning and health opportunities of 15 different youth and adult oriented exercise and fitness regimen classes for al,l from kindergarten to seniors. Free child care will be available during the informative sessions.
"Sampler Days is a way for us to revamp and get people excited for the programs we're offering during the fall, and a way to showcase some of the new things we're adding so folks don't get stuck in a rut," said Wellness Director Jacob Garvin.
After serving in the United States Air Force, Garvin owned a fitness gym in Iowa City. He relocated to the Batesville area and has worked for two years in his current position.
The Southeastern YMCA has two sets of different and new curriculum for fall classes.
Starting at 2 p.m., children will be offered an opportunity to experience Gymnastics and Stage Assessments.
"We'll provided some guidance and recommendations for which classes you can take by assessing your skills and where you fall in the abilities category," said Senior Program Director Jenny Salyer. "And in swim lessons, those kids will be allowed to sign up for classes based on their water skills, so that's what we mean by stage assessments."
Salyer has been the Senior Program Director for the SE YMCA for 23 years.
Ballet will be offered as a class for the fall, as will hip-hop, "ninja kids," and tae kwon do with George Dwenger, an accomplished martial arts instructor.
Volley Kids will be coached going forward with professional volleyball player and coach Jayme Beneker. Beneker competed in volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field at Georgia Tech, then continued professionally in Austria before coaching at Virginia Tech, Ohio State and Illinois.
"I've coached All-Americans and I've coached wide-eyed fourth-graders learning how to pass a ball for the first time," she said. "Volleyball has enriched my life! I love teaching this great sport and I love passing along what I've learned to my students."
For adults, new exercise options include Body Pump, a choreographed system of moves using small bar bells.
Core Blast, another option, is designed to target the lower back and the hips and might be good for those who stand all day at work.
PiYo is a combination of Pilates and Yoga combining stretching and dance in fitness maintenance.
Zumba with an international flare also will be offered, as will a program called Turbo Kick.
"Since most people will be close to worn-out after the two plus hours, I'll be demonstrating some of the new equipment as kind of a cool down," he added.
With a membership of over 6,000 people served in 2018, the staff agrees that the SE YMCA is a happy place.
"When you work out, you release endorphins into your system, and that's what makes you feel good. So there's just a lot of people here who feel good and are happy to be here," said Salyer.
Sampler Day Schedule
Youth Classes
2 to 3 p.m. - Gymnastics, stage assessments in ballet and hip-hop
3 to 4 p.m. - Ninja Kids and Tae Kwon do with a Demo by Master George Dwenger
4 to 5 p.m. - Volley Kids Volleyball and Swim Lesson Assessments
Adult Exercise Classes
2 to 2:20 p.m. - Body Pump
2:30 to 2:50 p.m. - Core Blast
3 to 3:20 p.m. - PiYo
3:30 to 3:50 p.m. - Zumba
4 to 4:20 p.m. - Turbo Kick
4:30 to 4:50 - Kid Friendly Mystery Station
