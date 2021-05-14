CARTHAGE - Several years ago, Sandy Black opened a new chapter in her book of life. She had raised five children and retired from a job she held for 35 years. It was time to start setting new goals.
She created a bucket list which included writing a book by the time she turned 80! Her first book was published on her 80th birthday and has been followed by two more. She already knows the subjects matter of her next trilogy. Black likes to mix the history of old structures (giving them a voice in her stories and a cat to converse with), humor, and a few secrets in the books she writes!
On May 11, author Sandy Black presented a reading from her just released book “Oh Those Old One-Roomed Schoolhouses and the Children They Taught” at the Marick Event Center. Twenty-nine people were treated to a short presentation, a meet and greet, and a re-enactment of Chapter 7 of her new book.
Black is an enthusiastic speaker who enjoys making lasting connections with those she meets. Her first appearance in Carthage was a little over a year ago and since, Black has adopted Carthage and it’s residents as extended family.
She became very interested in the growth and success of the Future of Carthage’s Hidden Gem Scholarship. Black has gone as far as to pledge a portion of each book sale to the scholarship fund! She even has a place to donate on her web page. She hopes that she will be able to help the FOC eventually increase the number of scholarships awarded to two in the near future.
Information about Black and her adventures in writing can be found at: https://www.funbooksbysandy.com. Books may be also purchased through the author, signed and postage free or can be purchased at Amazon.com, Walmart, Barnes & Noble. (E-books, Apple iTunes 3.99.) Follow her journey at "Funbooksbysandy.com, Facebook and Instagram: Fun Books by SandyYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SG-OF5uNwWG:
Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tgiGgW8ulw. Black has a true passion for writing and helping those around her. We thank and welcome her as an honorary resident!
