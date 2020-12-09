BATESVILLE - The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring tours featuring Santa and/or Buddy the Elf.
Those interested in booking a tour at their home or business can contact the chamber by phone at (812) 934-3101 or by email at chamber@batesvillein.com.
A 30 minute Santa tour costs $25 and a 30 minute Buddy the Elf tour costs $20. Both can be booked for 30 minutes at a cost of $40.
A one hour Santa tour costs $40 and a one hour Buddy the Elf tour costs $35. Both can be booked for one hour at a cost of $70.
Scheduled tour dates and times are listed below:
Saturday, Dec. 12 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 24 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Contact the chamber to request special dates and times.
