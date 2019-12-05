GREENSBURG - To help local families kick off the holiday season in a "tree-mendous" way, Santa will be stopping at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 for the annual library Christmas party.
Kids and families can visit with Santa, decorate cookies, enjoy crafts, games and refreshments, and for the first time this year, the Jolly Old Elf will be available for a quiet visit with children with sensory sensitivities at 11:15 a.m.
As the old saying goes, Christmas is for children and the promise of a visit from Santa makes the eyes of all children sparkle, but some don't enjoy Santa's cheery "Ho-ho-ho," the noisy bells ringing or the crush of large groups of people. There are some children with sensory sensitivity, a disorder many children suffer with, making them act out (sometimes violently or unpredictably) when exposed to too much stimuli at once.
Sensory sensitivity refers to how aware your children are with regard to each of their sensory channels: sight, sound, taste, smell, touch, and pain.
All individuals have varying degrees of sensitivity and have varying ways of outwardly responding and expressing their awareness of those sensitivities.
Highly sensitive children tend to have very strong reactions, sometimes even explosive reactions, when events or surroundings are highly stimulating while less sensitive children tend to be less responsive to the same factors.
According to www.centerforparentingeducation.org, the degree to which children are aware of and react to various sensations is an innate part of their temperament. An individual’s temperament consists of traits unique to them. Understanding children’s temperament can help them become more successful in managing their responses.
Highly sensitive children can be more challenging for parents simply because it can seem like their reactions are out of proportion to what others may be feeling, or are extreme for the situation.
Children who have extreme sensory sensitivities may also be diagnosed on the autism scale with sensory processing disorder.
Holidays can be a stressful time in general, but particularly for children with sensory processing disorder. All of the hyped up energy and excitement is multiplied by 10 for them, and it can be difficult to handle.
It would be easy to hide away at home, avoid the holiday chaos, and come back to real life after the holidays, but that really isn’t fair to a typical child with processing issues nor to their families.
Here are a few tips from autisticmama.com to help during the holiday season.
Prepare Everything Ahead of Time
Routine is essential. During the holidays, a lot of routines are thrown out the window to make room for the holiday festivities, so anything you can plan ahead will help.
Try to prepare an escape for the child if they are going to be somewhere stressful for a long time. Supply a quiet corner they can relax in, a walk outside with a snack, or simply bring along a pet so the child can get some snuggles.
If your child has issues with loud noises, bring some noise cancelling headphones.
Be Frank With Your Family
Most people have no idea what a sensory processing disorder is and some even believe that it doesn’t exist. Explain to them that it is perfectly fine if your child does not want to sit with Santa, or they refuse to give hugs and kisses to stranger family members they don’t see often.
Setting these expectations with your family before an event will help your holidays run much smoother.
Know the Triggers
You know your child best. You know if they are sensory seekers or sensory avoiders, what foods they like or don't, whether they like to sit on Santa's lap or are OK with just a holiday high-five.
Library Youth Program Assistant Linda Shanks explained the addition of SPD care for the party.
"We don't know if it will work, but we get many children with sensory processing issues. They deserve to enjoy Christmas too, so we are creating a special room where they can visit one on one with Santa," she said.
The event is free, but families are welcome to donate gently used books.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.