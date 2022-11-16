RUSHVILLE - The downtown business district will be especially busy Friday evening as local merchants and community members turn out for Santa's arrival to town!
Christmas on Main, presented by Yaryan Eye Care Center, is an annual celebration that officially marks the start of the holiday season in Rushville.
The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. with Santa arriving as part of a Christmas parade at 6 p.m.
Santa will bring two of his reindeer which visitors can pet and take photos with.
There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides, a large kids area with free crafts and games, a live Nativity, Santa's mini golf, and an area featuring food trucks. Attendees age 21 and over may even decide to imbibe in an adult beverage which local business Barmaids is making available.
There will be a free photo bus and a fire breather to help warm up the night.
In addition, downtown merchants will have specials throughout the evening.
There should be plenty to see and do. At last report, more than 35 vendors were expected along Main Street with another 30 vendors set up in the Farmers Market area. They will be selling a variety of handmade crafts, food and commercial products.
