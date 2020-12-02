BATESVILLE - The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Santa Drive-By event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 5.
"Santa and Buddy the Elf will be waving to you from your house, so make sure you bundle up and come out to your favorite guy in the big red suit," Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Miller said.
The chamber is also accepting donated items such as toys, puzzles, books, electronics and clothes around its Giving Tree. The chamber will donate collected items to local children in need this holiday season.
The chamber will accept items through Friday, Dec. 18 and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Below is the Santa Drive-By route. A map will also be provided on the chamber’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BatesvilleAreaChamber/) and website (www.batesvillein.com/events):
Santa Drive-By Route #1
Farmington Estates - ETA 11 to 11:25 a.m.
Directions: Start on Arlington off of Pocket Rd, left on Woodland, go straight onto Abby, left on Charles Pl, Right on Travis, Rright on Abby, Right on Arlington, Left on Woodside Ct, left on Arlington, left on Curtis Ct, left on Arlington, left on Woodfield, left on Arlington
Santa Drive-By Route #2
Quail Meadows - ETA 11:25 to 11:35 a.m.
Directions: Right on Pheasant Run, left on Whippoorwill, right on Meadowlark, left on Pheasant Run, left on Bob White, right on Meadowlark, right on Pheasant Run.
Santa Drive-By Route #3
Hoosier Heights - ETA 11:35 to 11:55 a.m.
Directions: Morton Way, Stop and wave at Schricker Ct, stop and wave at Morton and Benz, Stop and wave at Meyer and Hoosier Heights.
Santa Drive-By Route #4
Village/Dirks Rd Area ETA 11:55 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
Directions: Turn right on Village Rd off of Lammers Pike, left on Hwy. 46, left on Dirks Rd.
Santa Drive-By Route #5
Ashlin Court Area - ETA 12:10 to 12:20 pm
Directions: Turn left onto Ashlin Ct off of Lammers Pike, right on Shelly Ave, right on Chateau Blvd.
Santa Drive-By Route #6
Pierson Road - ETA 12:20 to 12:30 p.m.
Directions: Turn left on Pierson off of Merkel Rd.
Santa Drive-By Route #7
Hillindale Commons - ETA 12:30 to 1:00 pm
Directions: Take a left on Windy Way off of Hwy. 46, left on Callery Pear Dr., right on Red Maple, right on Windy Way, right on White Oak Ct., right on Windy Way, left on Little Leaf, right White Oak Dr., stop at Hawthorn Ct to wave, continue on White Oak, stop at Red Oak Ct. to wave, continue on White Oak, left on Winding Way.
Santa Drive-By Route #8
Fieldstone Drive Area - ETA 1:00 to 1:15 p.m.
Directions: From Hillindale Commons take a left on Hwy. 129, right on 1350 North, right on Coonhunters Rd., stop and wave at Grace Pine, stop and wave at Lacey Lane., left on Fieldstone Dr.
Santa Drive-By Route #9
Baseball Plex - ETA 1:15 to 1:20 p.m.
Please stay in your car and wave to Santa.
Directions: Enter Plex from Pohlman.
Santa Drive-By Route #10
Liberty Park Area - ETA 1:20 to 1:30 p.m.
Directions: From the Plex stay straight onto Pohlman, right on Park, left on Bates, left on Legion, right on Volz, right on Sand Ct., right on Volz, right on Mulberry, stop and wave at Shane Ct.
Santa Drive-By Route #11
Central Ave./Western Ave. Liberty Park Area - ETA 1:30 to 1:40 p.m.
Directions: Coming from Mulberry and turning right on Central Ave., right on Park, right on Central, left on Prairie, left on Western Ave., right on Park.
Santa Drive-By Route #12
St. Louis Church/BMS Area - ETA 1:40 to 1:50 p.m.
Directions: From Park Ave. Santa will turn right on Beechgrove, right on Henry, left on Maplewood Ave., left on Alvina St., right on Beechgrove, right on Mulberry, right on Walnut, left on Helena St., right on Mulberry. stop and wave at cars parked in the St. Louis parking lot behind the school., left on Catherine, right on 2nd St., right on W. Pearl St., left on Mulberry St. stop and wave back to cars in front of the Batesville Middle School, right on Columbus.
Santa Drive-By Route #13
Smith/Hillcrest/Vine Area - ETA 1:50 to 2 p.m.
Directions: From Columbus Ave. we will take a left on Smith, left on Hillcrest, right on Floral Ct., right on Vine St., left on Catherine, left on Elm, right on Hillcrest Ave. and left on Walnut.
Santa Drive-By Route #14
Housing behind the Hillcrest Country Club - ETA 2 to 2:15 p.m.
Directions: Off of Walnut Santa will turn right on Kipper St., right on Main St., left on Hillenbrand, left on park, right on Olive St., right on Depot St., right on Boehringer, right on park, right on Hillenbrand, left on Eastern, left on Crestview, right on depot, left on E. Pearl St.
Santa Drive-By Route #15
RomWeber Marketplace Area - 2:15 to 2:25 p.m.
Directions: Off of East Pearl Santa will turn right on Eastern Ave. Santa will stop and wave at anyone parked at the back of Romweber Marketplace off of Eastern St. to South St.
Santa Drive-By Route #16
Downtown Batesville Area - ETA 2:25 to 2: 45 p.m.
Directions: Santa will be coming down South St. and turn right on Sycamore, left on George St., right on Main St., right on Boehringer and into the Shopping Village Parking Lot (behind Fifth Third bank). He will cruise around the lot several times and exit onto E. Pearl St.
Santa Drive-By Route #17
Huntersville/Woodlawn Area ETA - 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.
Directions: He will head off of E. Pearl St., right on Main St., and take a left on W. Pearl St. all the way to Huntersville Rd., Santa will wave at families parked at the food pantry parking lot (the Old Ivy Tech Building), right on Huntersville, left on Hunters Lane, left on Huntersville, left on Woodlawn, and left on Huntersville Rd.
Santa Drive-By Route #18
St. John's United Church of Christ/Locust Ave. Area - ETA 3:15 to 3:30 p.m.
Directions: From Huntersville Rd. Santa will stop and wave at any parked cars in the St. John United Church of Christ parking lot and then will take a left on Locust Ave.
Santa Drive-By Route #19
Hunters Glenn/Lake of the Woods - ETA - 3:30 to 3:45 p.m.
Directions: Santa will take a left on E.G.S. Blvd., right on Valley Ct., right on E.G.S. Blvd., left on LakeShore, left on E.G.S. Blvd., left on Brook Dr., and follow around back to E.G.S. Blvd. and right back to Columbus Ave., right on Columbus, left on Huntersville towards Oldenburg.
Santa Drive-By Route #20
Oldenburg Area - ETA 3:45 to 4 p.m.
Directions: Follow Huntersville Rd. and take a right on Hamburg Rd, left on Vote Rd.
Santa Drive-By Route #21
Averdick through Downtown Oldenburg Area - ETA 4 to 4:15 p.m.
Directions: Off of Vote Rd. turn left on Averdick St. and through Main St., right on Washington St.
Santa Drive-By Route #22
Werner's addition back to Downtown Oldenburg ETA 4:15 to 4:30 p.m.
Directions: Once on Washington St. Santa will head up to the Werner's addition and back down on Water St. and turn right onto Pearl St. in front of the Oldenburg Fire Station. He will give his last wave there.
For more information about the events listed above, contact the chamber by phone at 812-934-3101 or by email at chamber@batesvillein.com.
