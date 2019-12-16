GREENSBURG – Local children and first responders from all over the county gathered in the First Baptist Church of Greensburg gymnasium Saturday morning to enjoy a warm breakfast, listen to a story about seasonal festivities, visit with Santa, play some Christmas games, and then be taken by bus to the Greensburg Walmart Super Center to enjoy a Christmas shopping trip.
Greensburg, St. Paul, New Point, Westport, Adams, Burney and Lake Santee law enforcement and emergency response personnel were on hand to share the love of the season with more than 100 children, compliments of the kindness of multiple local donors, the First Baptist Church of Greensburg, and just about every first responder in the county.
Reserve police officer Braiden Ryle described the event.
“I would say that over 75 first responders from all over the county, plus over 50 high school kids, service groups and a football team came out this morning to help, as well as the Greensburg Honor Society,” he said.
Each attending child was invited to enjoy the morning which included a shopping trip to Walmart with the privilege of choosing clothing, school supplies and a toy.
“It was very, very busy this morning,” said Officer Chris Bridges, who was tasked with the job of portraying a Santa Claus look-a-like.
The North Decatur football team worked shifts doing Story Time, and the GCHS Honor Society traveled to Walmart to help with shopping.
After the third bus load of children, the event came to a close.
“I think this is the biggest this event has ever been,” Ryle said.
