GREENSBURG - Several local children are getting their Christmas wishes answered this year thanks to some real local heroes.
Nearly 200 children will get a home-cooked breakfast and an opportunity to go shopping with "Santa's Heroes."
"Santa's Heroes" is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Greensburg, Westport, New Point and Saint Paul. The group also includes representatives from the Indiana State Police, the Department of Natural Resources, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, the Decatur County Prosecutor's office, and area firefighters and EMTs.
They will all gather at First Baptist Church early December 4 to share a warm breakfast, listen to Christmas stories, visit with Santa and play Christmas games, and then be transported by bus (with an emergency escort, of course) to Walmart for a holiday shopping trip.
"Our first group of kids will arrive at the First Baptist Church at 7 a.m.," said GPD Patrolman Devin Moore.
Moore is also vice president of the local Fraternal Order of Police, which has been instrumental in making Santa's Heroes happen, even back when the effort was known as "Shop With A Cop."
In addition to gifts, each child will also be sent home with a grocery bag of foods that are easy for kids to make.
"We started the grocery bag of food last year and that was a real hit," Moore said.
Many home schooled children in Decatur County have been invited as well.
"We are breaking the invitations down by school district. First Greensburg Elementary, then South Decatur Elementary, then North, and we'll send those invites out early next week," Moore said.
Greensburg Fire Chief Nathan Stoermer said he and his staff are excited to be part of Santa's Heroes again this year.
"We will be cooking breakfast early and we'll also be at Walmart helping kids shop," Stoermer said.
"We can think of no better ray to give back to our community than by giving our time and resources to help those in need," Assistant Fire Chief Brian Wenning said. "We get a great amount of satisfaction seeing smiles on the faces of those kiddoes."
Donations to help offset the cost of the program can be made at the Greensburg Fire Department, the Greensburg Police Department or the Decatur County Sheriff's Department; or by mail at P.O. Box 337, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.