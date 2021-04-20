GREENSBURG - Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Highlighted locally by the Greensburg Prevention Group, the twice-a-year event calls attention to the importance of disposing of unneeded or outdated prescription drugs and pet medications in safe, responsible and convenient ways while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
In Decatur County, local spots to dispose of no longer needed prescriptions include specially provided safe-boxes at the Decatur County Sheriff's Department (formerly the Washington Elementary School adjacent to the new Decatur County Jail); the Greensburg Police Department, 201 S. Broadway; Decatur County Memorial Hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg; and at CVS, 1512 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
"The event coming up is more of a passive event, but people need to be informed of the locations," said President of the Greensburg Prevention Group and Purdue Extension Educator Chris Fogle. "They need to know that these are not places for sharps or illicit drugs as well."
The local take-back boxes are available year round to safely dispose of old prescriptions or animal medications.
Why should prescription medications never be flushed down the toilet?
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, in homes that use septic tanks, prescription and over-the-counter drugs flushed down the toilet can leach into the ground and seep into ground water.
In cities and towns where residences are connected to wastewater treatment plants, prescription and over-the-counter drugs poured down the sink or flushed down the toilet can pass through the treatment system and enter rivers and lakes. They may flow downstream to sources for community drinking water. Water treatment plants are generally not equipped to routinely remove medicines.
