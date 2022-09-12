RUSHVILLE – The culminating celebration of Rush County’s bicentennial is set to take place Saturday, September 17.
The day will be filled with festivities and fun as thousands of people flood into the Rush County community to celebrate 200 years of its success and progress. From the parade to the Five in 50 in the morning to the big concert in the evening, Rush County will be alive with celebrations.
Five in 50 Bike Ride
The third annual Five in 50 Bike Ride starts in Rushville and includes 12-mile, 24-mile, and 50-mile routes.
The 50-mile route will take bicycle riders through five historic covered bridges and five additional Rush County towns (Milroy, Moscow, Gowdy, Homer and Arlington).
The event is designed as a tourism opportunity to promote local businesses while encouraging active living and physical fitness in Rush County.
Proceeds from the ride will be directed to the Rush County United Fund and for the preservation of Rush County's covered bridges and other historical sites.
Register for the ride at www.willkiedays.com.
RushFest
RushFest runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with assorted vendors along Main Street and on Third Street.
Businesses will also be open for shopping, the Farmer’s Market will be open, and there will be a Kidz Zone with activities including outside games, Touch-a-Truck, bounce house, obstacle course and face painting.
Also planned for the day are a photo truck, dunk tank, food trucks, kettle korn, beer and wine tent, live music and entertainment, and more.
Parade
The Rush County Bicentennial Parade beginS at 10 A.M. Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m. by Hinshaw Field. The parade will proceed down Main Street and end on Perkins Street near Pizza King.
The parade will be filmed and photographed with the video and images complied as a visual time capsule to allow future generations the opportunty to see what Rush County’s bicentennial celebration looked like.
Everyone is encouraged to participate in the parade! Businesses and organizations are encouraged to create a float for the parade. P
arade entry judging beings at 9:30 a.m. with cash prizes being awarded in the following categories for the best business and best non-profit/individual: History/Historical, Patriotic, and Creative.
Concert
The final concert of the Bicentennial Concert Series at Riverside Park Amphitheater begins at 6 p.m. with rising country artist Tyler Booth.
Following Booth is the Southern Rock band Molly Hatchet, who made an international name for themselves in the 1980s.
Headliner Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will take center stage as Rush County shows why the community is something to be proud of!
More than 15 food trucks will be in attendance as the Friends of Fred food trucks return to Rush County for its bicentennial celebration.
Bicentennial Bargain Days
Businesses and restaurants are offering a variety of discounts, deals and bicentennial specials the week leading up to the bicentennial celebration on September 17. This promotion runs from Sunday, September 11, to Saturday, September 17.
These deals have been publicized in the Daily News and on both the Chamber of Commerce and City of Rushville’s Facebook pages.
For more information about the Rush County’s culminating bicentennial celebration, contact Brian Sheehan (bsheehan@cityofrushville.in.gov) or Sandy Fussner (rushcountychamber@gmail.com).
