RUSHVILLE – If you were planning to attend Saturday evening’s concert at the Riverside Park Amphitheater you’ll want to come up with a Plan B; the show has been postponed.
A social media post on the City of Rushville’s Facebook page from midday Friday states: “RIVERSIDE CONCERT UPDATE – ELECTRIC AVE CONCERT SCHEDULED FOR ... JULY 15 IS BEING POSTPONED – SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 2ND – This is due to weather forecast showing 70-80% chance of rain for most of the day with accumulation up to 1 inch.
“This makes it very difficult for parking and placement of food trucks and causes considerable wear and tear on the facility. We are very thankful for the band Electric Avenue for working with us to help ensure we get a great show, just a little later in the year. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. As always, our goal is to deliver top notch entertainment in a safe and enjoyable environment.”
So, you can put away your stone-washed jeans and the can of AquaNet hairspray you managed to find until later this year, but you definitely won’t want to miss the rescheduled (and free) concert featuring Electric Avenue (The MTV Experience). This band has been described as the most accurate and authentic ‘80s pop music tribute you will find anywhere.
On Sept. 2, Electric Avenue will take you back to the time vintage synthesizers and drum machines dominated the airwaves and MTV actually featured music videos.
Attendees can look forward to hearing the music of ‘80s giants Tears for Fears, Soft Cell, Simple Minds, Duran Duran, and many other fan favorites from “back in the day.”
Rushville’s own Carfax Abbey will open the show at 7 p.m. and you can expect to hear songs made famous by AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and others from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Headliner Electric Avenue will take to the stage at 8 p.m.
Riverside Park offers plenty of free parking near the concert site, and a free shuttle runs from near the intersection of S. Morgan and W. Water Street to the seating area.
The shows also feature food and drinks, with beer and wine available for purchase for adults with a valid I.D.
Visitors may bring their own coolers, but may not bring their own alcohol to the show; coolers will be checked at venue entrances.
Those attending will also want to bring a chair or blanket as the amphitheater does not provide seating.
Be sure to mark your calendars for the remaining shows in this summer’s Live By The Levee series:
• Traveling Salvation Show (Neil Diamond Tribute) – Saturday, July 22
• Turn the Page – Tribute to Bob Seger – Saturday, Aug. 19
• Pink Droyd – 50th Anniv. of Dark Side of the Moon – Saturday, Sept. 16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.