STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) announced he will retire in 2022 after fulfilling his current term as state representative for House District 54.
"After 25 years of serving Henry, Rush and Wayne counties as state representative, I've decided to turn the page on this incredible chapter of my life," Saunders said. "While I'll miss the hustle of the Statehouse, my place has always been here at home with the people I serve. I'm excited to be able to spend more time with my family and friends. I'm honored by the trust the people of House District 54 have continually placed in me over the years."
Saunders began his career in public service as Franklin Township trustee and Henry County assessor, positions he served in for over 20 years. Bringing that experience to the Statehouse, Saunders worked to make local governments more effective. He crafted laws to help government entities provide better service for their constituents, and was recognized for his leadership by being appointed to the House Committee on Local Government.
A lifelong resident of Henry County, Saunders worked to bring economic development to the area, including a Dot Foods distribution center and interchanges along I-70. He also assisted in bringing an Ivy Tech campus to downtown New Castle, giving local high school graduates more opportunities to further their education and careers.
"Tom is a personal friend and his retirement will be a tremendous loss for our team," House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said. "He's been a helpful and knowledgeable resource for so many representatives across Indiana for nearly 30 years. His willingness to connect with both sides of the aisle to craft legislation, his understanding of local government and his eye for furthering economic development will be sorely missed."
Saunders currently serves as assistant majority caucus chair for Indiana House Republicans. He is also a member of the House Roads and Transportation, Local Government, and Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development committees.
Saunders resides in Lewisville with his wife, Sue.
-Information provided.
