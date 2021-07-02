STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) said Hoosiers should be aware of several new state laws effective July 1, including the new state budget and those supporting broadband expansion, K-12 students, mental health services and military families.
"Passing legislation to fully fund our K-12 schools that transitioned to virtual learning during the pandemic was a top priority this session," Saunders said. "We also invested in broadband to connect more rural communities with high-speed internet and expanded mental health services, which will help Hoosiers across the state."
Saunders highlighted several new and notable laws.
Expanding Broadband Access
Indiana's next two-year, $37 billion state budget reduces taxpayer-funded debt by over $1 billion, and provides opportunities for future tax cuts and reforms. House Enrolled Act 1001 also funds critical government services and proven programs, and invests $250 million to expand reliable and affordable internet service, especially in unserved and underserved areas. House Enrolled Act 1449 also prioritizes internet access for Hoosier schools, students and health care clinics in rural communities.
Fully Funding K-12 Students
Throughout the pandemic, many K-12 public schools shifted to remote learning to keep students and staff safe. Under Senate Enrolled Act 2, these schools for the 2020-21 school year will receive 100% of funding per student instead of the 85% of funding previously given per virtual student.
Improving Mental Health Access
Senate Enrolled Act 82 allows more licensed professionals to diagnose mental health disorders to help Hoosiers obtain quicker access to treatment. Clinical social workers, marriage and family therapists, mental health counselors, clinical addiction counselors or physicians assistants can diagnose and refer an individual to start mental health treatment.
Supporting Military Families
The Military Family Relief Fund provides support to military families in need of food, housing, utilities, medical services, transportation and other essentials. Senate Enrolled Act 316 expands eligibility for the fund to help more veterans, including Indiana National Guard members.
Visit iga.in.gov for more information on these and other new laws.
-Information provided.
