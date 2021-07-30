STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) invites constituents to weigh in on Indiana’s redistricting process during upcoming public meetings.
“As we begin the redistricting process, I encourage Hoosiers to attend public meetings scheduled around the state,” Saunders said. “I look forward to hearing public comment on map-drawing in the coming months.”
Indiana is required to redraw its districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Indiana House of Representatives and Indiana Senate following the nationwide census every 10 years. Before legislators are expected to return to the Statehouse in mid-to-late September to redraw the district boundaries, public meetings will be held in each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts.
Saunders said while Hoosiers can attend any of the nine public meetings in early August, the following are located nearest to Henry County:
- Anderson | 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 6 at the Ivy Tech campus;
- Columbus | 4-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at the Ivy Tech campus; and
- Indianapolis | 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 in the House Chamber at the Indiana Statehouse.
Campus meeting room information will be updated on the Indiana General Assembly’s website at iga.in.gov as it becomes available. Meetings will be livestreamed and archived at iga.in.gov. Visit IndianaHouseRepublicans.com to view the complete list of meeting dates and locations.
Census data is delayed due to the pandemic, but is expected to arrive on Aug. 16. Members of the public can also draw and submit their own maps for consideration by using an online portal with mapping software, which will be launched in late August.
State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) represents House District 54, which includes Henry County and portions of Rush and Wayne counties.
