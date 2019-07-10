GREENSBURG – Local resident Cara Geis is fostering three dogs rescued from a Korean dog farm.
Mixed breeds, but still lovable and needing homes, they are named Cleo, Miss J. and Ally – and they are available for adoption
On April 30, K9 Global Rescue, founded by retired veteran John Barocas, raided a dog meat farm in South Korea after receiving information about the location from Korean officials. Over a three day period, K9GR removed approximately 40 dogs and puppies from the farm, permanently shut the farm down and demolished all the cages.
Each dog was cataloged, photographed, and documented prior to being taken to an emergency vet for treatment and testing. All dogs came back negative for Parvo, Distemper, Lepto, and other common diseases. One dog was positive for Coronavirus, one for Lyme disease, and three were positive for Heartworm. Treatment for any identified issues was started on those dogs immediately.
Through a worldwide volunteer network of veterinarians, animal control officials and concerned citizens, these dogs, once they received a clean bill of health, were distributed to locations around the globe for fostering until permanent homes can be found.
Cleo, Miss J. and Ally, three Korean Jindo hunting mixed breed dogs, were among the 40 dogs that Barocas rescued.
After adopting a rescued dog from China three years ago, Geis familiarized herself with global rescue efforts designed to save animals from the meat trade.
"My dog was in a slaughterhouse in China when they rescued her. I followed them on Facebook and I knew they had shut down the China farm. I had to help," she said.
According to the 501(c)3 organization's website (www.k9globalrescue.org), it is estimated that in Korea close to 2 million dogs a yea are brutally tortured and killed for the dog meat trade and other nefarious purposes.
"We got started in Asia and Thailand, advocating for ending the dog meat trade, and moved to Korea about 12 years ago," Barocas said. "There were no regulations, there was nothing stopping them, and it was done in the open. We're former combat vets who are dedicated to the humanity of saving dogs. We've all been saved by dogs at some time or other, and we're paying it forward."
Every rescued dog has a full medical examination, is given all the appropriate shots, and is spayed or neutered before the animals are sent to foster homes around the world.
"We don't bring animals that have behavior issues or terminal illnesses, and, as Cara can tell you, some of them are the sweetest most lovable animals. The three she's fostering ... well, I fell in love with them when I rescued them," he said.
When the vetted, inoculated, clean and health-verified animals are shipped to the United States, another non-profit, "Pilots for Paws," flies the animals to many destinations, domestic and foreign, for free.
"Rescues know no borders," Geis said. "I get criticized for helping dogs in other countries, but I would help any animal in need anywhere."
For more information on K9 Global Rescue, go to www.k9globalrescue.org or visit www.gofundme.com/K9GR-Korean-Dog-Meat-Farm-Rescue.
