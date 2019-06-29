GREENSBURG - Employee of the Bread of Life Frank Sauer worked at the Bread of Life Soup Kitchen on and off for almost five years before his unexpected passing of a heart attack in May of this year.
As a volunteer/employee for the local not-for-profit soup kitchen since late 2015, Frank became an important cog in the wheel that cranked out so many meals to so many needy souls throughout the year.
Executive Director and Founder of Bread of Life Melissa Foist, her administrative assistant Kristin Wolfe and Foist’s brother, Shawn Terrell, also a long-time BOL employee, chose a quieter moment at the soup-kitchen to tell Sauer’s story.
A “chance” meeting
Having run into Bread of Life Assistant Kristin Wolfe while she was delivering meals to Grace Lutheran Community, Frank was recovering from a serious car accident.
“They told him he’d never walk again” said Terrell.
“And he just popped up to Kristin when she was delivering meals. He knew all their residents were getting meals, and he wanted to know how he could come and work for us,” explained Foist.
“So I just told him to come on over,” Wolfe explained.
“And from day one his work ethic was to be a team player,” Foist added.
“I wanted to add him to the payroll in 2015, and I did,” said Foist.
Foist explained that the wages Frank was receiving on the BOL payroll was interfering with benefits that were allowing him to recuperate from his accident by staying at Grace Lutheran.
“So we took him back off the payroll, and he worked as a volunteer,” Foist said. “So Frank actually came to us as a volunteer.”
“And he worked more hours than I do per week, for free,” Terrell added.
“We had him on Mondays and Wednesdays at first, but he loved it so much that we added him to Thursdays as well. For free,” Foist mentioned.
Frank’s very upbeat nature meant that he had to keep busy all the time, the group explained. Quickly becoming dear to the BOL crew, they laughed at how much of a “godsend” Sauer was.
Alcohol
But Frank had an issue with alcohol, and during his four year long tenure with the Bread of Life, he was incarcerated on and off.
“The first time he was in jail, he’d been in there for a whole week, and the day he got out, he walked straight from the jail to here because this was where he wanted to be” Foist explained.
Foist explained that Franks’ second incarceration while working for the BOL was for a year.
“From November to November - a whole year. But this time, when he reported to jail - right up to his appearance at the courthouse, he showed up drunk,” she said.
“And he got more time for that as well,” Terrell added.
“And another charge, too,” Wolfe said.
“And then a week to the day after he was released, he called us and said he wanted to come back,” Foist explained. “And Frank, no matter where he was, he loved people. Frank was community, even in jail.”
Foist laughed as she explained that Frank would actually get inmates to help him clean the cells.
“Even while he was in jail, he’s getting people to work together,” she said.
“But I think one of the reasons he loved working here was because he grew up with sisters, so he was always easy to be around in the kitchen - he knew what it was like to be around women; he knew what it was like when women change their minds all the time; he knew how to just ‘go with the flow,’ Foist said.
“That’s how he lived his life,” Terrell explained. “Nothing got him down, the poor decisions he made, nothing got him down. He didn’t dwell on it, he looked at what he had, instead of what he didn’t have.”
“Frank Sauer was one of the most positive people I’ve ever met,” Terrell continued. “And that’s one reason everything seemed to work out with him. He could do anything because he was so positive.”
His Life Before
“He never talked about his life much. But he had a family ethic. He’d mention a nephew or a cousin every now and then, but he never went into much detail about his life before coming to us,” Foist said. “But I think he loved someone very much once for a very long time, and they had a family. And when she passed away -- so that’s when he changed -- that’s when he started drinking.”
“She must have been the love of his life, and then she passed away. That’s hard,” Wolfe added.
“He just loved to be around people. He had an addiction that had a strong hold on him, and he smoked too much. And the doctor’s finally told him about two weeks before he died to stop smoking. So he quit for 12 days,” Foist said.
Second Chances
“The last time he was incarcerated, he wrote us letters,” Foist said. “He let us know that he loved each of us, and he didn’t want to let us down.”
She continued, saying “and there was one time that he hurt me - I don’t remember what he did. But he knew he hurt me, and that didn’t sit well with him. And he apologized and asked me to forgive him. And so I did. And he asked if he could come back. And I said ‘of course, you can.’”
“This is the place for second chances. We love and forgive people here - it’s what we do,” Foist said, gesturing at the soup kitchen surroundings.
She explained that her brother Sean was a “blood relative” and that it was Sean’s duty to “have her back.”
“But Frank always had my back,” Foist went on to say.
“And I remember Frank telling one of the kids who come in for food - ‘she’ll do anything she can to help you - she’ll go out of her way to help you, but if you hurt her, you answer to me,’” Foist explained.
“He was fast, you didn’t have to drill things in his head, he was a handyman - whatever you needed, he could do it,” Wolfe explained.
“And whenever there were little kids in, he would always run in back and bring them ice cream,” Foist added, laughing.
“He loved little children. He just loved people, and even though he didn’t have anything, I learned so much from him,” Wolfe said.
“If he saw something that needed to be done, he just did it,” Foist added.
“Things just ran smoother when he was here,” Foist said. “And we miss him.”
